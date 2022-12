Representational Image | Salman Ansari

Fire broke out at Mittal Estate in Mumbai Andheri area.

As soon as the information was received, 8 fire tenders reached the spot. No one has been reported injured in this incident so far.

This is a developing story and further details are awaited.

Fire breaks out at Mittal Estate in #Mumbai #Andheri area. ...



As soon as the information was received, 8 fire tenders reached the spot.



No one has been reported injured in this incident so far...@MumbaiPolice @mybmc #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/xFzUe3ijkx — Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) December 27, 2022