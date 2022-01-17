Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 1,860 after 122 new cases emerge

122 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Monday. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 1,860.

Details of the new cases are as below:

Pune Municipal Corporation - 40

Mira Bhayandar - 29

Nagpur - 26

Aurangabad - 14

Amravati - 7

Mumbai - 4

Bhandara, Thane Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation - 1 each

Here is the district / corporations wise tally:

Mumbai - 656

Pune MC - 582

Pimpri-Chinchwad- 114

Nagpur - 116

Sangli - 59

Mira Bhayandar - 52

Thane MC - 50

Pune Rural - 46

Amravati - 25

Kolhapur and Aurangabad - 19 each

Panvel - 18

Satara - 14

Navi Mumbai - 13

Osmanabad and Akola - 11

Kalyan Dombivali - 7

Buldhana and Vasai Virar - 6 each

Bhivandi Nizampur - 5

Ahmednagar - 4

Nanded, Ulhasnagar, Jalna, Gondia, Nashik and Latur - 3 each

Gadchiroli, Andurbar and Solapur - 2 each

Jalna, Wardha and Bhandara - 1 each

Out of these, 959 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 08:45 PM IST