At 5,956, new COVID-19 cases dip in Mumbai; over 15,000 recover, 12 die

After logging over 10,000 COVID-19 cases per day for the last 11 days, the daily tally in Mumbai dropped to 5,956 on Monday. A total of 12 people died of the COVID-19 infection, the city civic body said in a bulletin.

The caseload in Mumbai now stands at 1,005,818 and the death toll at 16,469, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

A total of 21,025 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries in the financial capital to 9,20,383.

On January 4, Mumbai had recorded 10,860 cases. The city clocked above 20,000 daily cases on January 6-8. The number started declining since then.

Only 479 of the new 5,956 cases were admitted to hospitals, which raised the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients in Mumbai to 5,628.

A total of 4,944 or 83 per cent of the new patients were asymptomatic.

With 47,574 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests in Mumbai mounted to 1,46,70,104.

Of 38,149 hospital beds in the city, 5,628 or 14.7 per cent of beds are currently occupied.

Mumbai's case recovery rate is 93 per cent while the overall case growth rate between January 10 and 16 stood at 1.22 per cent.

The case doubling rate in Mumbai is now 47 days, the bulletin said.

The BMC has sealed 47 buildings after a high number of COVID-19 cases were reported on their premises.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 08:04 PM IST