Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 1,281 after 34 new cases emerge

34 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday.
Out of these, 25 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), six from Pune rural, two from Solapur and one from Panvel.
With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 1,281.
Here is the district / corporations wise tally:
Mumbai - 606
Pune MC - 276
Pimpri -Chinchwad- 69
Sangli - 59
Nagpur - 51
Thane MC - 48
Pune Rural - 40
Kolhapur and Panvel - 18 each
Osmanabad - 11
Navi Mumbai and Satara - 10 each
Amravati - 9
Kalyan Dombivali - 7
Buldhana and Vasai Virar - 6 each
Bhivandi Nizampur and Akola - 5 each
Nanded, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Mira Bhayandar and Gondia - 3 each
Ahmednagar, Gadchiroli, Latur and Nandurbar - 2 each
Jalna and Raigad - 1 each
Out of these, 499 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.
