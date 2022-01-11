Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 1,281 after 34 new cases emerge

34 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Out of these, 25 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), six from Pune rural, two from Solapur and one from Panvel.

With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 1,281.

Here is the district / corporations wise tally:

Mumbai - 606

Pune MC - 276

Pimpri -Chinchwad- 69

Sangli - 59

Nagpur - 51

Thane MC - 48

Pune Rural - 40

Kolhapur and Panvel - 18 each

Osmanabad - 11

Navi Mumbai and Satara - 10 each

Amravati - 9

Kalyan Dombivali - 7

Buldhana and Vasai Virar - 6 each

Bhivandi Nizampur and Akola - 5 each

Nanded, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Mira Bhayandar and Gondia - 3 each

Ahmednagar, Gadchiroli, Latur and Nandurbar - 2 each

Jalna and Raigad - 1 each

Out of these, 499 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:21 PM IST