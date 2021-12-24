Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 108 after 11 new cases emerge in Mumbai, 6 in Pune

20 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Friday, of which 11 are from Mumbai, six from Pune, two from Satara and one from Ahmednagar, according to the findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 108.

Out of the 20 cases reported today, 15 have history of international travel, one has history of domestic travel and 4 patients are their high-risk contacts. One patient is under 18 years of age and six patients are above 60 years of age, the Public Health Department said in a bulletin.

Meanwhile, all the patients who have tested positive for the Omicron variant are asymptomatic. Besides, out of the 20, 12 patients have been completely vaccinated, 7 are unvaccinated and 1 patient is not eligible for vaccination.

Of the 108 cases in Maharashtra, 46 are from Mumbai, 19 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 15 are from Pune rural, seven from Pune Municipal Corporation, five from Satara, five from Osmanabad, two from Kalyan-Dombivali, two from Nagpur, and one each from Latur, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation, Mira- Bhayandar and Ahmednagar.

Out of the 108, 54 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 08:10 PM IST