Omicron variant: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray chairs emergency meeting, directs officials to pay close attention on international passengers

In view of Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19 reported from South Africa and some other countries, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday directed officials to pay close attention on arriving international passengers at airports.

The CM further told the officials to take all possible measures to avoid the highly transimissible new variant of the coronavirus. He also directed the officials to take actions quickly and not to wait for the Central government's guidelines or instructions.

He also said that the restrictions and rules must be followed to avoid any kind of lockdown again in the state.

Yesterday, the CM directed to screen air passengers arriving to the state from at least 10 known countries where the much-feared new Coronavirus variant 'Omicron' has been detected.

The officials will check the passengers who have arrived here from the 10 'high risk countries' where the new and more dangerous Omicron variant has been detected -- South Africa, Botswana, Brazil, China, Israel, Belgium, Hong Kong, Mauritius, New Zealand and others.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in consultation with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will make available a list of all the passengers who have arrived from abroad in the past 14 days to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 07:57 PM IST