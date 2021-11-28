Omicron COVID-19 variant: Haryana CM asks district commissioners to remain vigilant

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the state government is taking all the precautions and is prepared to deal with Omicron variant of COVID-19.

We are taking all precautions and are prepared to deal with it. The District Commissioners have been asked to remain vigilant especially before granting permission for fairs: Haryana CM ML Khattar on Omicron variant of COVID19 pic.twitter.com/74CGLCVFBY — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021

Addressing a press conference here, Khattar said, "We are taking all precautions and are prepared to deal with it. The District Commissioners have been asked to remain vigilant especially before granting permission for fairs." The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron' and alarmed the siren among countries of the new variant.

Taking action amid concerns over the new variant of the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the public health preparedness and vaccination-related situation for COVID-19.

As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister Office, officials briefed the PM about the new Variant of Concern 'Omicron' along with its characteristics and the impact een in various countries.

The PM spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant. The PM highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'. He also asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.

Meanwhile other states are also reviewing guidelines of their states amid fear of Omicron variant. Bengaluru has begun screening of travellers from various countries.State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K said, we have started thorough airport screening & strong vigilance of those travelling from South Africa, Hong Kong, Botswana & other European countries, who have witnessed the new COVID-19 variant, said

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will hold a review meeting today with all divisional commissioners and collectors.

The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on November 24, 2021. The epidemiological situation in South Africa has been characterized by three distinct peaks in reported cases, the latest of which was predominantly the Delta variant. The first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9, 2021.

