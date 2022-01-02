Omicron Threat: Experts call for not to panic but strictly follow covid appropriate behaviour

Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi has said that cases in Mumbai are rising exponentially and may soon cross 10,000 in the next few days. He further urged people not to panic but to be cautious and behave responsibly. "Mumbai Cases are exponentially exploding today 8000 plus cases anticipated and soon will cross 10000 in next few days key will still be the severe cases and who need hospitalization. Behave Responsibly and Double Mask. Don’t Panic but be super cautious and careful," Dr Joshi added.

On the speed with the spread of Omicron Variant is taking place resulting in increase in the cases in Maharashtra, Dr Joshi said, ‘’ Will need a risk profile based syndromic symptom-based approach to manage clinically. Key will be isolating, admitting the high-risk groups who are likely to deteriorate and manage them. Rest of asymptomatic will need containment till they are contagious.’’

On the other hand, the state surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate suggested that covid appropriate behaviour should become a new normal instead of pushing a panic button amid rising cases of COVID 19 and Omicron Variant. ‘’It is not the medical professionals alone but experts from various other sectors will have to jointly guide the people on how to live along with COVID 19 in future,’’ he noted.

Dr Awate made a strong case for taking ‘’out of box’’ measures to combat the pandemic. ‘’This is necessary as half of the state’s population resides in cities of which 60% stay in slums. The imposition of lockdown or restrictions impacts their economy cycle that in turn affects their day to day living, nutrition and health. Therefore, the decision will have to be taken after considering all these factors,’’ he said.

Dr Awate reiterated that there was no need to panic. ‘’We will have to control the changing variants of COVID 19 by making policy changes,’’ he noted.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 06:42 PM IST