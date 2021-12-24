Omicron scare: How many people are allowed in weddings and gatherings in Maharashtra as per new guidelines?

Maharashtra government on Friday became the fifth state in the country to impose a night curfew in view of rising cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus. The night curfew will be in force from 9 pm to 6 am. It will come into effect from midnight today.

It has also changed the rules for weddings and gatherings in Maharashtra?

The number of attendees in a closed hall for a wedding ceremony should not be more than 100 at a time and in open space, this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of this space whichever is less.

For other social, political, religious events also the number of attendees should not be more than 100 and in open space, this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of this space whichever is less.

In the case of other functions, the total number of attendees for closed spaces should not exceed 50% of the capacity and 25% of the capacity wherein seatings are not fixed and moveable. For such functions in open to sky, spaces should not exceed 25% of the capacity.

The tally of Omicron infections reported in Maharashtra rose to 108 on Friday with 20 cases of the new coronavirus variant coming to light, officials said.

As many as 54 of 108 patients have been already discharged.

Eleven new cases were reported from Mumbai, six from Pune, two from Satara and one from Ahmednagar.

Of these new patients, 15 have history of international travel, one patient has history of domestic travel while four others had come in close contact with them.

One patient is a minor while six patients are above 60 years of age. All new patients are asymptomatic.

The statement further said that 12 of these patients were fully vaccinated, seven unvaccinated and one was not eligible for vaccination (being below 18).

Reports of 14 cases came from the National Institute of Virology and the remaining from the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research, Pune.

Mumbai has recorded 46 Omicron cases so far, including those found following screening at the Mumbai International Airport.

Pimpri-Chinchwad township has reported 19 cases, Pune rural area 15 and Pune city seven.

Since December 1, 2021, as many as 1,63,553 international travelers came to Mumbai, including 23,933 from `at-risk' countries.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 08:59 PM IST