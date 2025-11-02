Olive Crown Award Winner Dharmesh Barai Leads Beach & Mangrove Cleanup Drive

Dharmesh Barai winner of the prestigious Olive Crown Young Green Crusader Award in April this year, has been doing beach and mangrove clean ups every week.

On Sunday morning 28 alumni of the widely acclaimed Bhavishya Yaan program of the Rotary Club of Bombay participated in ii. This is part of the on-going exposure the alumni get.

The amount of plastic waste that clogs our creeks and kills our mangroves is tremendous.

Dharmesh calls the mangroves our silent soldiers against floods. And we need to do our best to avoid single-use plastic and also segregate waste. And of course, be mindful of how we dispose off our waste.

"All in all an amazing morning" said Vedant an alumni.

And the youngsters not just worked hard on a Sunday morning but also vowed to spread the good word about proper waste disposal.