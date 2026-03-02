Oleum Gas Leak In Palghar’s Tarapur MIDC Triggers Mass Evacuation Of 2,600 Workers And Students | ANI

Palghar: An oleum gas leak was reported on Monday afternoon at Bhagaria Industries Limited (formerly Zenith) located in the D-Zone of Tarapur MIDC in Boisar, Palghar district, prompting an immediate emergency response and evacuation of workers and nearby school students.

Cause and Extent of Leak

According to information released by the District Disaster Management Authority, Palghar, the incident occurred around 2:00 pm when oleum leaked from a 2,500-litre capacity day tank that was about 65% full at the chemical unit. The leakage led to the formation of dense fumes, which spread to nearby areas due to the wind direction.

Massive Emergency Response Mobilized

Emergency response teams from several agencies rushed to the site. These included the Tarapur Industrial Fire Brigade, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Adani Thermal Power Station, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Palghar district administration, revenue department, disaster management department, police, industrial safety and health department, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and the health department.

Evacuation of Workers and Students

As a precautionary measure, workers from nearby industries and students from a school located close to the affected area were safely evacuated. The evacuated individuals included 220 workers from Aarti Pharma, 458 workers from Bhagaria Industries, 170 workers from IVP Plot No. D-19, 40 workers from Yogesh Textop, 150 workers from Jagdish Company, and about 1,600 students from Tarapur Vidyamandir school.

Mutual Aid Response and Safety Measures

Members of the Mutual Aid Response Group (MARG) from nearby industries, including Aarti Industries, also reached the site to assist in the response operations. They carried out rescue and containment work using Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) for safety.

Containment Efforts Underway

Officials arranged a truckload of sand and deployed it at the leak site to reduce further emission of fumes. Due to the heavy concentration of fumes in the affected area, response teams initially faced difficulties in reaching the exact source of the leak. However, the location of the leak was eventually identified, and NDRF personnel along with chemical experts entered the unit to control the situation.

Medical Assistance Provided

A few individuals reported minor eye irritation due to exposure to the fumes. They were immediately given first aid and shifted to nearby hospitals for medical evaluation. One person each was admitted to Rural Hospital Boisar, Anand Hospital Boisar, and Sanjivani Hospital Boisar.

Authorities Monitoring Situation

District authorities said the situation is being closely monitored and all necessary measures are being taken to bring the leak under control as quickly as possible. Citizens have been urged not to believe rumours and to follow official instructions. Further details awaited.

