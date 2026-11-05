Old Monk Maker Withdraws Plea Challenging FSSAI Ban On Sale Of Its Products | X - KantInEastt

Mumbai, November 5, 2026: The manufacturer of iconic rum brand Old Monk on Thursday withdrew its petition before the Bombay High Court challenging the FSSAI's prohibition order halting the sale of the beverage in Maharashtra, saying it would submit revised labels directly to the regulator for approval.

A bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna allowed Mohan Rocky Springwater Breweries Ltd, which manufactures and bottles Old Monk at its Khopoli facility, to withdraw the plea.

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FSSAI Objects To Rum Labelling

The FSSAI had objected to the product being marketed as rum, stating that its use of added flavourings required it to be labelled as a “rum-flavoured spirit” under food safety regulations. It had also questioned age-related claims such as “7 Years Old Blended” and “Very Old Vatted”.

Company Challenges Prohibition Order

The company had challenged the prohibition order, arguing that its formulations complied with applicable norms. It had also claimed that the ban had cost Maharashtra over ₹350 crore in excise revenue.

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Revised Labels To Be Submitted

The company agreed to modify its labels and seek fresh approval from the FSSAI. The petition was accordingly disposed of as withdrawn.

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