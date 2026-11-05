Maharashtra FDA Suspends Licence Of Cooper Hospital PPP Blood Bank For Two Days

The Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. | File Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has suspended the licence of the public-private partnership blood bank at the Cooper Hospital in Juhu for two days starting from Thursday.

The blood bank at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run hospital is run by the Samarpit Bahuddeshiya Sevabhavi Vikas Sanstha. As per the FDA order, services can only resume from the midnight of November 7, The Times of India reported.

Hospital authorities were quoted as saying by the newspaper that till services resume, they will rely on the blood bank at Jogeshwari’s Trauma Hospital.

FDA Alleges Lack Of Proper Documentation

One of the alleged violations found by the agency was the absence of proper documentation. A notice was said to have been issued to the blood bank 90 days earlier.

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration had suspended the licences of three Mumbai blood banks for distributing branded watches to donors at a blood donation camp, in violation of national guidelines prohibiting gifts and inducements for voluntary blood donation.

Read Also Maharashtra FDA Suspends Licences Of Three Blood Banks For Offering Branded Watches To Blood Donors

The Indian Red Cross Society Blood Centre faced a five-day suspension, while the blood centres at J.J. Hospital and B.Y.L. Nair Hospital faced three-day suspensions each.