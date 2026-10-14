Maharashtra FDA Suspends Licences Of Three Blood Banks For Offering Branded Watches To Blood Donors | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of three Mumbai blood banks for distributing branded watches to donors at a blood donation camp, in violation of national guidelines prohibiting gifts and inducements for voluntary blood donation. The Indian Red Cross Society Blood Centre faces a five-day suspension, while the blood centres at J.J. Hospital and B.Y.L. Nair Hospital face three-day suspensions each.

Blood Donation Camp Sparks Inquiry

The action follows a blood donation camp organised by the Young Star Committee on Altamount Road around April 2026. Advertisements for the camp stated that donors would receive branded watches as gifts.

According to the FDA, the National Blood Transfusion Council's (NBTC) Guidelines for Voluntary Blood Donation prohibit offering gifts to donors at voluntary blood donation camps.

Donors Confirm Receiving Watches

Initially, the organisers and participating blood banks denied knowledge of the distribution of gifts. However, during the investigation, the FDA contacted some donors, who confirmed receiving watches.

The FDA inspected the three blood centres on August 22 and issued show-cause notices on September 2. Personal hearings were conducted on September 22. After finding the explanations submitted by the blood banks unsatisfactory, the department ordered the suspension of their licences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

FPJ Earlier Reported Violations

The Free Press Journal had reported in August that the FDA confirmed branded watches had been distributed to blood donors.

The blood banks facing action are the Indian Red Cross Society Blood Centre, Mumbai; Dean Grant Medical College and Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals Blood Centre, Byculla; and B.Y.L. Nair Charitable Hospital Blood Centre, Mumbai Central.

However, the J.J. Hospital and Nair Hospital blood centres have appealed to the state government against the suspension orders and obtained interim stays on their implementation. The FDA's statement did not mention any similar stay for the Indian Red Cross Society Blood Centre.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said blood donation was an important act of social responsibility and service to humanity. He emphasised that gifts or inducements should not be used to encourage donations and that blood banks must strictly comply with applicable legal provisions and guidelines.

In a separate communication, the FDA informed a complainant that FDA officials inspected the Regional Blood Centre at St. George’s Hospital, Mumbai, on August 22, 2026, following a complaint filed on the Aaple Sarkar portal. A show-cause notice was issued over deficiencies found during the inspection.

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