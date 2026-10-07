Old Building Wall Collapses Outside CSMT, Damages Car & 2 Motorcycles; Water Bottle Truck Tilts |

Mumbai: A portion of an old building wall collapsed outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Tuesday evening, damaging a car and two motorcycles and causing a water bottle-laden truck to tilt. No one was injured in the incident, even as the spot normally witnesses heavy movement of passengers, workers and vehicles.

Workers Had Left Minutes Earlier

The collapse took place on the left side of Platform 13, near the area used for movement of goods and supplies by road. People working nearby said the stretch remains busy, with workers and others often stopping there to talk. However, minutes before the incident, a Vande Bharat train had arrived at the station. Several workers involved in loading and unloading luggage had moved towards the train to attend to it, leaving the spot just before the wall came down.

Old Wall Had Weakened

According to officials, two buildings had earlier stood adjacent to each other at the location. One of them was used as an IRCTC base kitchen and was demolished some time ago. Since the two structures were connected, three sides of the base-kitchen building were brought down, while one portion of the wall was left standing. Over time, the remaining wall weakened and eventually collapsed.

The impact caused the truck carrying packaged drinking water bottles to tilt, while a nearby car and two motorcycles were damaged. The remaining structure at the spot is reportedly in poor condition and is currently being used as a store room.

The incident has raised concerns over the condition of old structures in a busy area outside one of Mumbai's busiest railway stations.

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