Ocean Surface Temperatures Hit Record High for June, Raising Climate Concerns | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: Scientists warn warming seas and an emerging El Niño could intensify extreme weather worldwide

Ocean surface temperatures have reached a record high for June, raising concerns over another spell of extreme heat this summer. On June 21, temperatures outside the polar regions exceeded the previous highs recorded on the same date in 2023 and 2024, the Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Wednesday.

The agency warned the new peak could have “consequences for weather patterns, global climate and marine ecosystems”, especially as it is expected to coincide with the early stages of an El Niño event forecast to be the strongest in decades.

Warming oceans fuel climate extremes

Scientists had described the June 2023 record as “worrying”, “terrifying” and “bonkers” because it far exceeded expectations. That period preceded an El Niño event and a series of devastating global heatwaves, floods and storms, The Guardian reports.

The 2023 record has now been surpassed, with many regions already witnessing rising temperatures. Last month, the UK and several European countries experienced record heat, while Antarctica saw unusually mild winter conditions.

Although land temperatures often receive greater attention, scientists say ocean temperatures provide a clearer measure of the Earth's warming. Oceans absorb more than 90% of the excess heat generated by human-caused warming, primarily from burning fossil fuels such as oil, coal and gas. The resulting energy imbalance reached a record 23 zettajoules last year, more than double the average of the previous two decades.

More records could follow

The oceans are warming at an accelerating pace. In 2020, the heat absorbed by the oceans was equivalent to about five Hiroshima bombs every second. By last year, that figure had risen to nearly 11 Hiroshima explosions a second. UN Secretary General António Guterres has warned, “Earth is being pushed beyond its limits”.

Scientists said it is too early to determine whether the latest rise in sea surface temperatures will be temporary, as annual peaks are typically recorded in July and August. However, Carlo Buontempo, Director at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts' Copernicus Climate Change Service, said the trend could signal the start of another unprecedented phase.

“With ocean temperatures at these levels and El Niño on the horizon, we are likely to see more temperature records fall in the coming months.”

Copernicus is part of the European Union's space programme.

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