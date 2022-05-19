OBC reservation granted in Madhya Pradesh because of BJP: Party MLC Padalkar

BJP Leader Gopichand Padalkar has slammed the Maharashtra govt for not working hard enough to provide reservations to the OBC population.

Padalkar appealed to the people of Maharashtra that OBC reservation was granted in Madhya Pradesh because of BJP govt in the state, hence for the same to happen in Maharashtra, people have to wait for BJP to comeback to power again, he said.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court gave an order in favour of the Madhya Pradesh govt to hold local body elections with OBC reservation. On this issue, Padalkar slammed Mahavikas Aghadi Govt for not making enough efforts to fight for the rights of OBCs. “From last one and half year MVA govt was sleeping and they didn’t take any initiative to gather the empirical data. They didn’t even form a backward commission to gather this data nor conduct a triple test which was mandatory for OBC reservation issue,” said Padalkar

The Maharashtra government has misled the people by creating unnecessary debate over census data and empirical data. The State of MP produced the empirical data and hence they got the order in their favour.

The MVA leaders have been constantly blaming the Centre for not providing empirical data. Said Padalkar.

In an all party meeting called by the MVA govt few months back, the Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis had said that triple test and empirical data are mandatory for OBC reservation.

In the meeting, all agreed that they should collect this data but later no initiative was taken by the state govt, Padalkar said.

“Later this Govt formed backward commission but didn’t give them financial help and when this commission actually started working they took their rights back, which shows that this govt was never very serious about OBC reservation,” he said.

Padalkar also alleged that Sharad Pawar is the brain behind all this due to which the OBC's are not getting reservations in the state, as he himself doesn’t want to give that.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 01:05 PM IST