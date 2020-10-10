OBC quota will not be touched, assures Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which is struggling to restore the Maratha quota stuck up in the court battle, on Friday decided to take up various issues faced by OBCs and resolve them on a priority basis. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, after meeting with OBC leaders including Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar, announced setting up of a cabinet sub-committee to address issues of the community.

The Chief Minister assured that the 27% reservation of OBC community would not be reduced. He thereby hinted that the government will not touch OBC quota to provide reservation to the Maratha community which has been stayed by the Supreme Court. Thackeray has also indicated that the government will not compromise the interests of the OBC community to provide relief to the Marathas.

The sub-committee is expected to assess the requirement of funds for the government undertakings engaged in the OBC development and empowerment. Further, the recruitment of OBCs and issues pertaining to the timely payment of scholarship will also be examined by the sub-committee.

The Dhangar community leaders including former legislator Prakash Shendge made a strong case for the government's early decision on providing reservation under the Scheduled Tribe category.