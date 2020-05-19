Number of new cases in state crosses 2,000+mark for 2nd successive day

Mumbai: For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra recorded more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which 1,185 (including 23 deaths) were from Mumbai.

\On Monday, the state recorded 2,005new infections and 51 deaths, taking the count to 35,058 and 1,249 deaths until now. The city now has a total of 21,335 cases, with 757 deaths.

There were eight deaths each in Navi Mumbai and Pune, three in Jalgaon, two each in Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Nagpur City and one each in Bhiwandi and Palghar. One of the dead in Mumbai also included a resident of Bihar.

“Twenty-one of the patients who died on Monday were above 60 years of age, while 19 were in the 40-59 years age group and the remaining 11 were below 40 years of age. Thirty-five of them had high risk co-morbidities, including diabetes, hypertension and heart ailments,” said state surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate.