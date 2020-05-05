Number of city cases cross 9,000-mark in just 4 days

Mumbai: The number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai have crossed the 9,000-mark in just four days. On Monday, 510 new cases and 18 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. This brings the total cases in the city to 9,123, including 361 deaths until now.
So far, 1,908 have recovered and been discharged from hospital. Ten of the 18 deceased had co-morbidities, three suffered from age-related factors.
There were 14 males and four females among the dead, with two being below 40 years of age and nine being above 60 years, while seven were aged between 40 to 60 years.
“We have reported a few deaths in the below-40 age group but the majority in this category too had underlying conditions,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Health officials said “There is no cause for alarm.
The high number of cases are due to a combination of factors such as the fact that we are testing more people as well as the nature of the virus. It is the natural progression of Covid-19.” Maharashtra recorded 35 COVID-19 deaths on Monday taking the total number of deaths to 583 in the state. It is the second highest single day deaths reported.
Meanwhile, 771 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. However there was a discrepancy in the total number of positive cases reported on Monday. According to the data provided by the state health department, the total number of cases had increased to 14,541 from 12,974 which was reported on May 3.
