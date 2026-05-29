NUHM Official Praises Panvel Municipal Corporation’s Expanding Public Healthcare Services

Assistant Director of the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM), Deepti Deshmukh, visited the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday to review the civic body's healthcare facilities and services. During the visit, she appreciated the range of healthcare services being provided by the corporation and expressed satisfaction over the functioning of its public health system.

PMC Commissioner Mangesh Chitale welcomed Deshmukh and briefed her on the various facilities and citizen-centric healthcare initiatives being implemented by the civic body. Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi and all medical officers of the corporation were present during the meeting.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation currently provides healthcare services through 15 Urban Primary Health Centres, two ‘Aapla Dawakhana’ clinics, and four Aarogya Vardhini centres across its jurisdiction. Deshmukh reviewed the functioning and service delivery of these facilities during her visit.

Dr Gosavi informed the visiting official about the wide range of services being offered through the primary health centres, including routine health check-ups and treatment, maternal and child healthcare services, vaccination programmes, antenatal care and counselling for pregnant women, family planning services, diagnosis and treatment of communicable diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria and dengue, screening for non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes, free medicine distribution, laboratory testing facilities, health awareness and counselling programmes, implementation of national health schemes, and guidance on sanitation and disease prevention measures.

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A detailed review was also conducted regarding the staffing and functioning of city programme officers, laboratory staff, nurses, epidemiologists and ASHA workers attached to the health centres.

Following the meeting, Deshmukh visited Urban Primary Health Centre No. 6 at Kamothe, where she inspected the facility, interacted with officials and staff, and issued necessary suggestions.

Speaking on the occasion, Deshmukh said the work being carried out by the Panvel Municipal Corporation in the healthcare sector could serve as a model for other municipal corporations and expressed satisfaction over the overall functioning of the civic body’s health services.

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