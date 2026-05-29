Mumbai University’s Late Admission Penalty Sparks Protest From Yuva Sena Senate Members | X

Mumbai: The Yuva Sena senate members of Mumbai University held a meeting with the registrar of Mumbai University, seeking to reverse the fine impose on students and colleges for late admission.

The penalties range from ₹5,000 per student to fines of ₹2 lakh for colleges with up to five non-compliant students, ₹5 lakh for institutions with five to twenty such students, and ₹10 lakh for colleges with more than twenty students involved.

Yuva Sena leaders termed the decision “unjust and draconian,” arguing that once a student is granted admission by a college, the subsequent procedures such as online form submission and fee processing fall under internal administrative responsibilities. They pointed out that students, colleges and even the University frequently face technical and system-related issues during computerized admission procedures.

The delegation alleged that colleges would ultimately recover these fines from students, placing an unfair financial burden on them. “The University should function as a guiding institution for students and colleges, not as a profit-making body through punitive measures,” the memorandum stated.

The Yuva Sena representatives cited the case of seven postgraduate students from Mulund College of Commerce who have reportedly completed their first year successfully but now face uncertainty over their education because their admission forms were not submitted.

While acknowledging that some colleges may grant admissions beyond deadlines in exchange for donations and should face action, the delegation argued that the University has several mechanisms other than financial penalties to address such irregularities.

The resolution, passed during the Management Council Committee meeting on November 29, 2025, to impose fines pertains to students admitted to first-year undergraduate and postgraduate courses whose admission forms were not submitted to the University despite securing regular admissions.

The delegation also plans to raise the issue with Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Minister along with other student-related concerns.