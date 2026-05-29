CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: Verification Portal Postponed, To Open On June 1; Check Details Here

Website: https://www.cbse.gov.in/

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the activation of its Post-Result Activities portal for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets. The portal, which was earlier expected to open on May 29, will now become operational from June 1, 2026.

Press Statement

In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 29, 2026

In an official update, the board said the decision was taken to ensure a “transparent and glitch-free process” for students applying for verification and re-evaluation of answer books.

The move comes as thousands of students across the country are preparing to apply for scrutiny of their marks after the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 results.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: CBSE says delay aimed at ensuring smooth process

CBSE said the additional time is being used to maintain “the highest standards and protocols of evaluation” before opening the application window.

Students who had already downloaded scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets will be eligible to proceed with the next stage once the portal is activated.

The board also advised students not to panic and to rely only on official updates regarding the process.

For queries related to post-result activities, students can contact the CBSE Tele-Counselling Helpline at 1800 11 8004 or write to resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: What students can apply for

According to CBSE, students will be allowed to apply for:

Verification of marks

Re-evaluation of specific answers

Both verification and re-evaluation

Candidates will have to log in using their existing credentials on the official portal to complete the process online.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: Fee Structure

The board has also shared the revised fee structure for different stages of the process. Students have been advised to check the latest notification carefully before making payment, as fee details mentioned in earlier notices were different.

Current Fee Details

Scanned copy of evaluated answer sheet: Rs 100 per subject

Verification of marks/issues observed: Rs 100 per subject

Re-evaluation/rechecking: Rs 25 per question

All payments will have to be made online through the official portal.

CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: How to apply for CBSE Re-Evaluation 2026

Once the portal is activated on June 1, students can follow these steps to submit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Download or access the scanned copy of the evaluated answer sheet

Step 3: Review the answer sheet carefully using the CBSE marking scheme

Step 4: Identify discrepancies such as unchecked answers, totaling errors, or marking issues

Step 5: Apply for verification of marks or re-evaluation of specific questions

Step 6: Pay the required fee online and submit the application form

CBSE has clarified that all applications received through the portal will be examined by a committee of subject experts before the final decision is announced.

Students have been advised to keep checking the official website regularly for fresh notifications and activation of the application link.