Jignesh Shah, S Rajendran and Sharad Saraf mark the ₹1,950-crore settlement, bringing relief to thousands of NSEL investors | File Photo

Mumbai, November 23, 2026: In a significant development for investors affected by the 2013 National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) payment crisis, the exchange on Monday disbursed ₹1,950 crore to 5,682 claimants under a one-time settlement (OTS), marking the conclusion of a prolonged legal battle spanning nearly 13 years.

The settlement provides for payment of 42.34 per cent of the admitted claims to eligible creditors. The disbursal was celebrated at an event attended by 63 Moons Technologies Ltd mentor Jignesh Shah, its managing director and CEO S Rajendran, NSEL Investors Forum (NIF) chairman Sharad Kumar Saraf, and investors who had been waiting for the recovery of their money since 2013.

Jignesh Shah Recalls 2013 Crisis

Speaking at the event, Shah said he believed in the Jain principle that the universe takes back what does not belong to a person. Recalling the events following the alleged scam in 2013, he claimed that he had no connection with any of the transactions and that none of the money trails led to his account.

"In 2013, when the alleged scam broke out, I was totally clueless. Not a single transaction was linked to my account; they were connected to the defaulters' accounts," Shah said.

He also recalled receiving threat calls from the underworld and approaching the Anti-Extortion Cell. Shah said the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had safeguarded his life even as it aggressively pursued the investigation.

"Though my liberty was constrained, my life was safeguarded," he said.

Referring to an investigation conducted independently by NIF's Sharad Kumar Saraf, Shah said an email had mentioned that there was no money trail leading to his account. According to him, several financial transactions were instead connected to the defaulters' and traders' accounts. He added that he had faith in the investigation.

"I do not want to live my life on anyone's goodwill," Shah said.

When asked whether he would consider making a film on his life, Shah responded in a lighter vein that he would first like to ensure that investors were paid before discussing a film.

Company Calls Settlement Mutually Agreed

Rajendran said the company wanted to communicate that the settlement was not the outcome of compulsion but a mutually agreed arrangement between the parties.

"For the last 12-13 years, there has been a lot of negative publicity in the media about our company. Of late, there has been a slight change. We wanted to show the public at large that this settlement is happening not out of any compulsion, but because it is mutually agreed upon. Both parties must be happy with the settlement. Investors are happy because they have received their money, and we are also happy that the long litigation is coming to an end," he said.

He added that the company had organised the event to celebrate the settlement and ensure that the maximum amount was released to investors in one go. All investors who had completed their KYC formalities would receive the payout, he said.

Saraf, chairman of the NSEL Investors Forum and founder-chairman of Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd, said the settlement had been achieved after a series of discussions with Shah.

"We were working on this settlement and, after a series of meetings with Shah, arrived at an agreement to pay ₹1,950 crore to investors in one shot. This is the first of its kind in Indian history and has become a template for future settlements," Saraf said.

Investors Welcome Long-Awaited Payout

For several investors, Monday's disbursal brought some relief after more than a decade of uncertainty.

Pravin Shah, a Mulund resident who had invested around ₹12 crore, received ₹4.73 crore under the settlement. He said that although the amount was only a part of his original investment, receiving the money after 13 years was a relief.

"We are happy that we are getting some money back. This is the first time in history that we are receiving some money back. We were called for the event," he said.

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Another investor, Mohanlal Nagar, who attended the event with his daughter Kamal Nagpal, had invested approximately ₹2.5 crore in 2013. Earlier a resident of Lower Parel, Nagar is now staying with his daughter in Khar.

"What do you do when you are not getting anything? At least you are getting something," he said, expressing relief over the payout.

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