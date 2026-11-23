NSEL's settlement payout brings financial relief to thousands of investors awaiting recovery since the 2013 payment default | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 23, 2026: The National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) on Monday disbursed ₹1,950 crore to 5,682 eligible claimants under its One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, marking a significant milestone in the nearly 13-year-long legal battle arising from the exchange's 2013 payment default.

The disbursement, carried out through a single-click payment mechanism, follows the approval of the settlement scheme by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, and the subsequent January 15, 2026, order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

According to information shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), around 4,600 investors have so far received approximately ₹1,348 crore, representing 42.34 per cent of their admitted claims. An additional ₹2 crore was reportedly stuck in transit due to a technical glitch but would be credited to the beneficiaries' accounts soon.

The remaining investors are also expected to receive their payouts. The settlement marks the culmination of years of litigation and recovery efforts over the payment default involving approximately ₹5,600 crore owed to nearly 13,000 traders and investors in 2013.

63 Moons Confirms Settlement Trigger Event

In a regulatory filing on Monday, November 23, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, the parent company of NSEL, informed the stock exchanges that the Settlement Trigger Event under the approved scheme had taken place and that no further obligations of the company remained pending under the arrangement. The disbursement was initiated through the escrow agent appointed under the scheme.

The ₹1,950-crore settlement was originally proposed by the NSEL Investors Forum (NIF), which represents a large number of affected traders. NSEL, with the support of 63 Moons, subsequently accepted the proposal and approached the NCLT for approval of a full and final settlement.

The scheme received the support of 92.81 per cent of claimants in number and 91.35 per cent in value. The NCLT approved the arrangement, which was subsequently upheld by the NCLAT on January 15, 2026, after a group of dissenting creditors challenged it.

The appellate tribunal held that the scheme, having received the requisite majority approval, was binding on the creditors, including those who had opposed it.

Jignesh Shah Calls Disbursement Unprecedented

Jignesh Shah, mentor and coach of 63 Moons Technologies, described the disbursement as unprecedented in India's corporate history. He credited the judiciary, the Central and Maharashtra governments, and investigative agencies, including the ED, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), for facilitating the settlement.

NIF chairman Sharad Saraf said the payout was fair to the claimants and could provide a roadmap for resolving similar financial disputes in the future.

Addressing the gathering, Saraf said his own investigation into the matter had not revealed any money trail leading to Jignesh Shah's account, while several money trails were found in the accounts of the defaulting traders. He said he had maintained faith in the investigation.

63 Moons managing director and CEO S Rajendran said the company had adopted a solution-oriented approach despite investigative agencies and courts not establishing any money trail linking 63 Moons or its promoters to the NSEL payment default.

NSEL also pointed out that it had earlier, in August 2013, paid approximately ₹179 crore to 7,053 small claimants with outstanding dues below ₹10 lakh, who received 100 per cent of their claims.

Fadnavis Says Criminal Proceedings Must Continue

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appreciated the Home Department, EOW and the Competent Authority for their constructive approach in facilitating the return of investors' money.

However, Fadnavis instructed the Home Department to ensure that the settlement does not absolve the accused of criminal liability and that all criminal proceedings continue to be dealt with independently in accordance with law.

The latest disbursement provides financial relief to thousands of investors who had been awaiting recovery of their money since the 2013 default. It also brings the settlement process to a crucial stage, although criminal proceedings arising from the case will continue independently.

NSEL Payment Default: Timeline Of The 13-Year Battle And ₹1,950-Crore Settlement

August 2013 – NSEL Payment Crisis

NSEL faced a payment default involving approximately ₹5,600 crore owed to nearly 13,000 traders and investors. The default triggered investigations and multiple legal proceedings.

August 2013 – First Payout To Small Investors

NSEL paid approximately ₹179 crore to 7,053 small claimants with outstanding dues below ₹10 lakh, settling 100 per cent of their claims.

2014 Onwards – Legal Battle Begins

Investors pursued recovery through various legal forums, including proceedings before the Bombay High Court. Civil and criminal proceedings were initiated in connection with the payment default.

May 4, 2022 – Supreme Court Constitutes Committee

The Supreme Court constituted a committee headed by retired Justice Pradeep Nandrajog in proceedings concerning recovery and distribution of investors' outstanding amounts.

April 22, 2022 – Attachment Of Assets Upheld

The Supreme Court upheld the attachment of assets of 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, NSEL's promoter, under the MPID Act.

2025 – Investors' Forum Proposes Settlement

The NSEL Investors Forum (NIF), representing a large number of affected traders, proposed a One-Time Settlement (OTS). NSEL, with the support of 63 Moons Technologies, accepted the proposal and approached the NCLT.

November 28, 2025 – NCLT Approves ₹1,950-Crore Settlement Scheme

The NCLT Mumbai approved the scheme under Section 230 of the Companies Act, 2013. It had received support from 92.81 per cent of creditors in number and 91.35 per cent in value.

The scheme offered eligible creditors 42.34 per cent of their admitted claims.

December 16, 2025 – Supreme Court-Appointed Committee Takes Note

The committee headed by retired Justice Pradeep Nandrajog took the NCLT-approved settlement scheme on record and issued directions for transferring recovered amounts, along with accrued interest, to the settlement account for payment to specified creditors.

January 15, 2026 – NCLAT Dismisses Challenge By Dissenting Creditors

The NCLAT dismissed an appeal filed by LJ Tanna Enterprises Pvt Ltd and others challenging the NCLT's approval.

It held that the appellants, who represented only 0.26 per cent of voting rights, lacked the locus standi to challenge the scheme. It also clarified that approval of the scheme would not automatically terminate criminal proceedings or override existing attachment orders.

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November 23, 2026 – ₹1,950-Crore Payout Disbursed

NSEL announced the disbursement of ₹1,950 crore to 5,682 eligible claimants under the OTS scheme. According to ED information, approximately 4,600 investors had received ₹1,348 crore, representing 42.34 per cent of their admitted claims. Around ₹2 crore was reportedly delayed in transit due to a technical glitch.

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