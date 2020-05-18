Now, cashless air ambulance service at an affordable cost for Mumbaikars

In a first of it's kind Mumbaikars are soon to get cashless and affordable air ambulance service.

The COVID–19 pandemic has changed the healthcare priorities of the citizens as they are becoming more cautious to health issues by promoting healthcare on the top of the priority list.

As a result an aviation company Flaps Aviation Pvt. Ltd. has launched India's first Cashless as well as affordable air ambulance services.

Earlier, air medical transfers of the patients were considered to be a costly affair availed only by a particular section of the society who have high income. The factors such as distance, flying time, the cost of hiring an aircraft, incidental bed – to – bed transfer charges and cost of deployment of medical crew members had made the service exorbitant to range anywhere between Rs 2.5 Lakh to even Rs 18 Lakh per patient transfer depending on the distance covered.

Meanwhile, as a part of this new service, the family members are required to pay Rs 5,000 per member for a one year long membership. To make it truly a cashless affair, it will provide one airlifting completely free of cost, it the service is availed within 30 days of the day of membership. Any trip beyond that will allow the patient, 50 per cent discount on air tariff on normal air ambulance charges on all other patient transfers irrespective of the number of trips. This programme will be renewable every year and a member can access super-specialty hospitals, pharmacy outlets, diagnostics, health products, etc. at attractive rates. Various complicated situations such as cardiac arrests, neurological issues, burns, multiple fractures, multiple organ failures, etc.

Captain Amit Kumar, has spearheaded the campaign and is the founder of the organisation. Kumar is a pilot himself, has been ferrying patients across the country, in Tier II and Tier III cities and has been at the forefront in managing numerous requests since past couple of months.

"We are the first aviation company to provide cashless ambulance service thus enabling the service to be easily available for middle class individuals," said Kumar

"This will be like an online membership where the membership will be valid for one year and after every year the membership could be renewed again" he added.

Currently, Book Air Ambulance is operating all in tier I and II cities and will now be available in metros like Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata.