Now, book your slot to immerse Ganesha

As a proactive measure to manage crowds at the time of Ganeshotsav immersions, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated an online portal to pre-register time slots. The civic body has launched a website www.shreeganeshvisarjan.com, wherein by logging in, mandals can book time slots by providing basic details.

Meanwhile, for immersions, the civic body is also set to construct 167 artificial ponds in all the 24 wards under its jurisdiction. "The online registration portal has been maintained to ensure people do not gather at the immersion ghats at the same time. The pandemic is not yet over and we will have to remain extra cautious," stated an official.

Earlier, this week, it had clarified that immersion at sea is not banned. "However, civic officials would urge people to only go if they live within 2 kilometers of the beach. For the rest, the civic body will create 167 artificial ponds for immersion compared to 32 last year," the official added.

The civic body has also highlighted that only ten people will be allowed from a mandal during the immersion. For home idols, a maximum of five people would be allowed.

For those living in containment zones, BMC will organise metallic tanks in which the immersion would take place and those who are living in sealed buildings would be required to immerse the buildings at their homes only. However, the official also maintained that ward offices at local level may also do doorstep collection for immersions.

"Those living in sealed buildings may give their idols to ward officials who would immerse them in ponds. However, this call would be taken at the local ward office levels and residents would have to register themselves first," the official added.