Now, BJP's associate MP says MVA will complete its term

Mumbai: Contrary to claims made by a large number of BJP leaders that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will fall under its own weight, party's associate MP Sanjay Kakde on Saturday said the government will complete five year term. Kakde's statement comes at a time when the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have yet to complete power sharing exercise and allocate department despite nine days have passed since Uddhav Thackeray and six ministers took oath of office and secrecy.

Kakde, who has friends in all parties, said the Maha Vikas Aghadi must survive and predicted that it will complete its full term.

The timing is also significant when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were in Pune to attend the conference of directors general of police and inspectors general of police.

Kakde, who comes from Pune, chose to air his views after CM Thackeray received Modi on Friday evening at Pune and held his maiden meeting with him after assuming the charge in the state.

Eyebrows were raised over Kakde's statement, especially in BJP, which is struggling to settle at its opposition role.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on December 1 in the state assembly admitted that he did say ''Me punha yein" (I will return) but forgot to announce a time table of his return as chief minister.

"Mera paani utarte dekh kinare par ghar mat bana lena, mein samundar hoon, laut kar vapis aaoonga (Thinking the tide has ebbed, don't you dare build your house on the coast, for I am the sea, and I will come back)," he said, quoting a famous couplet.

Kakde in the midst of political development had met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on November 24 after Ajit Pawar had joined hands with BJP and was sworn in as deputy chief minister.

Even though Kakde had clarified that his meeting with Pawar was a courtesy call, observers believe that it may be his attempt to reconnect with NCP and Congress.

Kakde in the run up to the Lok Sabha election held in May had announced his move to join the Congress party but he abruptly scrapped it.