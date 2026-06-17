'Not Right To Assume That Elected Leaders Switch Sides For Money,' Says BJP MLA Chandrashekhar Bawankule Amid Operation Tiger Buzz

Mumbai: BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule, speaking to the media on Wednesday, reacted to the statements by Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut that MLAs and MPs change parties because of money, saying such an assumption is not right.

The statements come amid the ongoing buzz around Operation Tiger, a term given by the media to a mission allegedly being led by the Shiv Sena faction headed by Eknath Shinde to persuade members of Shiv Sena UBT to leave the party amid speculation about dissatisfaction within the organisation.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule says, "...Leaders like Sanjay Raut have made statements suggesting that MLAs or MPs are changing parties because of money. However, I feel that it is not right to assume that elected representatives switch sides only for… pic.twitter.com/HAY4BxEahV — IANS (@ians_india) June 17, 2026

Bawankule responds to Raut

In a video shared by IANS, Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “I feel that it is not right to assume that elected representatives switch sides only for money; there could be many reasons behind such decisions."

Meanwhile, Operation Tiger, which has generated significant discussion online, continues to attract attention, with reports alleging that nearly seven Shiv Sena (UBT) members may switch parties. However, there has been no official confirmation of these claims.

Patole launches attack on BJP

Moreover, Congress leader Nana Patole launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the legitimacy of 'Operation Tiger' in Maharashtra, a term widely used in political discussions and on social media.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: On Operation Tiger, Congress leader Nana Patole says, "This isn't Operation Tiger, it's Operation Jackal. PM Modi and his alliance have reached the brink of the hunger for power... Here, the effort is being made to demonstrate one's power by taking… pic.twitter.com/KRCtBs34QE — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2026

Further speaking to the media, Patole criticised the central government, specifically mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that they are acting beyond the limits of democratic decorum.

"This is not Operation Tiger; this is Operation Jackal. Hunger for power has its limits. But Narendra Modi and his alliance have gone beyond that hunger. The time for them to vomit has come. In politics, and especially in our constitutional system, people vote for a party. Here, they are taking control of elected people from other parties to show off their power and the intoxication of authority," Patole said.

Political speculation continues

However, his remarks come amid intense political speculation in Maharashtra over the future of Shiv Sena (UBT), with reports suggesting that a section of the party's MPs may break away. Meanwhile, the party has denied all such speculation.