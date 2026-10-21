Not Mantralaya, But Gateway: Why Did Rubio Meet Fadnavis At Mumbai's Iconic Landmark? | X / ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the iconic Gateway of India on October 20, 2026, in an unusual diplomatic setting. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor was also present during the visit.

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An Unusual Meeting Spot

While high-level diplomatic engagements are generally held at government offices or official venues, the interaction took place at one of Mumbai's most popular tourist landmarks. The choice of location drew attention, with the leaders seen together against the backdrop of the historic monument.

Gateway's Historical Significance

Built during British rule, the Gateway of India was constructed to commemorate the visit of King George V and Queen Mary in 1911. Completed in 1924, the monument once served as a ceremonial entrance to India. During the visit, Fadnavis reportedly briefed Rubio on its historical significance.

Rubio Pays Tribute To 26/11 Victims

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Rubio also visited the nearby Taj Mahal Palace Hotel to pay tribute to the victims of the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks.

The Mumbai visit formed part of Rubio's official trip to India, with bilateral discussions focusing on trade, energy security and defence cooperation.

While the Gateway appearance stood out for its location, it remains unclear whether the stop was intended as a symbolic diplomatic gesture or was simply part of the visiting dignitary's itinerary.