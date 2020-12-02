'Not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place': Sanjay Raut on Yogi Adityanath's visit

Ahead of Yogi Adityanath's visit, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday warned he will not let anybody "forcibly" take businesses away from the state.

"We are not jealous if someone progresses, we do not have any problem with someone's progress if one competes. But if you are going to forcibly take anything away, then of course, I won't let it happen and you (industrialists) will not be willing to go," Thackeray said at an event organised by IMC, a small businesses-focused lobby grouping, here.

Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan too alleged that BJP was scheming to take away a "slice of Bollywood" to the northern state.

"When BJP was in power in Maharashtra, many industries and offices were shifted to Gujarat. Though the government changed in Maharashtra, the BJP is now readying a script to take away a slice of Bollywood in the name of the Uttar Pradesh government. Whatever had happened in the tenure of the BJP, we won't let it happen again," Chavan tweeted.