Mumbai: Akshay Kumar dines with UP CM Yogi Adityanath; watch video

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida, arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of his meeting with film personalities on December, the UP CM met Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The 'Laxmii' actor was clicked by shutterbugs as he arrived for the dinner at the Trident Hotel, Nariman Point.

CM Yogi took to his official Twitter handle and wrote in Hindi, "Today, the popular actor of Indian film industry in Mumbai @akshaykumar Ji and I had a meaningful discussions about various aspects of the film world. His understanding, dedication and constructivism towards his work is inspiring for the youth."