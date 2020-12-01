Mumbai: Akshay Kumar dines with UP CM Yogi Adityanath; watch video

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida, arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.
Ahead of his meeting with film personalities on December, the UP CM met Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The 'Laxmii' actor was clicked by shutterbugs as he arrived for the dinner at the Trident Hotel, Nariman Point.
CM Yogi took to his official Twitter handle and wrote in Hindi, "Today, the popular actor of Indian film industry in Mumbai @akshaykumar Ji and I had a meaningful discussions about various aspects of the film world. His understanding, dedication and constructivism towards his work is inspiring for the youth."
Adityanath in September unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state for film-making. The UP government had already approved a proposal for setting up a film city in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar.
Yogi will meet and greet the head honchos like N. Chandrasekaran of Tata Sons, S. N. Subramaniam of Larsen & Toubro, Sukaran Singh of Tata Advanced Systems, Ashish Rajvansh of Adani Defence, Rajat Gupta of Ashok Leyland Grop, Harshvardhan of Tata Defence Technology, Niranjan Hiranandani of Hiranandani Group, Baba Kalyani of Bharat Force, Suprakash Chaudhary of Simmons, Vikas Jain of Capital Services, Sanjay Nair of KKR Ltd, Jaspal Bindra Centrum Capital Ltd, T S Darbari of Texmaco Defence Systems, among others.
The Bollywood personalities who will come-a-calling include Subhash Ghai, Rajkumar Santoshi, Bonnie Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Jatin Sethi, Rahul Mitra, Neeraj Pathak, Randeep Hooda, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jimmy Shergill, et al.
