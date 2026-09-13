‘Not Against Any Festival’: Nagpur Residents Hold Silent March Over Noise Pollution, High-Decibel Music Amid Festive Celabrations |

Nagpur: Several Nagpur residents took to the streets on Sunday and held a silent march against rising noise pollution and the use of high-decibel music systems ahead of Ganesh festival.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: Citizens in Nagpur hold a silent protest march against rising noise pollution and high-decibel music systems. pic.twitter.com/ubcDT03MCJ — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2026

Residents voice concerns over noise pollution

Speaking to reporters, protest organiser Sandeep Joshi said that many people, including the elderly, pregnant women and small children, support the movement.

Further speaking, he said, “We want to clarify that we are not opposed to any festival, religion, or political party. Our objection and concern stem from the fact that the eardrums of the elderly, patients, and small children in our homes are being damaged, and retinas are being ruptured by laser beams. This is our primary concern; the movement addresses this issue and will continue unabated.”

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: Organiser of the protest, Sandeep Joshi, says, "... Many people support this movement—including the elderly, pregnant women, and small children. We want to clarify that we are not opposed to any festival, religion, or political party. Our objection… https://t.co/55dIZlcL0U pic.twitter.com/jPjMzjkmbP — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2026

He also clarified that the protest was not directed against any religion or festival. “Yesterday's court order has made it clear that these restrictions will remain in force in the future,” he added.

Marbat festival draws crowds

According to reports, the protest comes a day after Nagpur witnessed the centuries-old Marbat festival, a major cultural tradition celebrated annually during the month of Bhadrapada. Thousands of citizens took part in vibrant processions carrying giant effigies representing evil forces, social evils and issues affecting society.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Nagpur celebrates centuries-old Marbat festival, a unique cultural tradition held annually during the month of Bhadrapada. (11.09) pic.twitter.com/T19cpBrLHP — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2026

The Marbat festival is known for its combination of cultural traditions, public participation and social messaging. Giant effigies, known as Marbats, are crafted from bamboo, paper and cloth and symbolise various forms of evil and negative influences, reported ANI.

Loud music reported during festivities

Amid the celebrations, Nagpur witnessed massive crowds on Saturday, along with loud music and slogans being raised during the festivities. Moreover, the celebrations culminate with the effigies being set ablaze, symbolising the destruction of evil and the triumph of good.

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