‘Not about his religion’: Nawab Malik shares photos of NCB official Sameer Wankhede's 'Nikah'

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday shared pictures of the 'nikah' of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Malik said the exposures about Sameer Wankhede were not about his religion but to bring to light the fraudulent means by which NCB Zonal Director has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job.

In a series of tweets, Malik posted the wedding photo of the 'Sweet Couple' and the 'nikah-nama' of Sameer Dawood Wankhede's first marriage with Dr. Shabana Quraishi, performed on December 7, 2006 at 8 pm in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West, Mumbai.

The NCP leader also posted a screenshot of the 'Nikah Nama' of Wankhade with his first wife Dr Shabana Quraishi. "Photo of sweet couple Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr Shabana Qureshi" Malik said in a tweet along with a photograph.

"On Thursday 7th December 2006 8 pm, a Nikah was performed between Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Sabana Qureshi at Lokhand Wala complex, Andheri (west) Mumbai," Malik tweeted.

"The 'mehr' amount was Rs 33,000... The witness No. 2 was Aziz Khan, husband of Yasmeen Dawood Wankhede, the sister of Sameer Dawood Wankhede," Malik said.

He reiterated that the exposures about Sameer Wankhede were not about his religion, as is being portrayed in some quarters.

"I want to make it clear that the issue I am exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion. I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving Scheduled Caste person of his future," Nawab Malik said.

This follows a day after Malik shared a letter he had received apparently from an NCB official that claimed that Wankhede had violated rules and framed people in false cases to extort money. Malik had earlier also accused Wankhede of using a fake birth certificate to secure his government job.

He had shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here." Following this Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally. Wankhede had previously said that all the allegations are false and that he was being targeted and is ready for a probe into allegations against him.

NCB on Tuesday also denied to probe the anonymous letter received by Malik which he forwarded to NCB Director General SN Pradhan. NCB said that "no action" will be taken as per the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission.

"No action will be initiated on the anonymous letter (containing allegations against NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede) forwarded by Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to Director General of NCB as per guidelines of Central Vigilance Commission," said the probe agency. Sameer Wankhede is investigating the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has been arrested.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 10:41 AM IST