Norms to award transportation of food grains contract issued

The state government on Friday issued a 19-page notification on guidelines for awarding contracts for the transportation of food grains and other rationed items up to fair price shops as per the revised food distribution system under the targeted public distribution system.

As per the guidelines, the contract will be awarded for the transportation of food grains, sugar and pulses from the Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) base depots to fair prices shops in five zones of Mumbai and Thane, in all municipal corporations, municipalities and headquarters of all talukas.

In the first phase, the transport contract will be awarded for the transportation of rice, pulse and cereals in rural areas from the FCI’s base depot to the state government depots. For the second phase, the transport contract will be awarded for supply of food grains from the government depots to fair price shops.

The transport contracts will be awarded zone and district-wise across the state to improve coordination and reduce time in transportation.

The tendering process will be done under the supervision of a six-member panel headed by the joint secretary of the department of food and civil supply. The committee will select an online portal for conducting the tendering process and tenders will be scrutinised by the financial advisor and deputy secretary of the department of food and civil supply.