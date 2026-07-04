Non-Stop Torrential Rains Paralyze Vasai-Virar, Flood Homes, Roads & Civic Body HQ | file photo

Vasai-Virar: is witnessing intense and continuous heavy rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas. In Nalasopara East, due to overnight torrential rain, water started entering residential homes from around 6 AM, causing major distress among citizens.

Municipal Premises & Junctions Drowned

The situation has also worsened near the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation headquarters, where waterlogging has been reported inside and around the premises. Nearby areas such as Chanakya Chowk, Virat Nagar, and other low-lying parts of Virar West are also heavily affected by stagnant water.

In Nalasopara East, floodwater has entered residential buildings, resulting in damage to household items and vehicles. Residents were seen shifting their belongings to safer places in an attempt to protect their property.

Citizens Decry No Govt Help Arriving

Citizens have expressed concern over the lack of immediate assistance from the administration and local representatives. Many locals claim that this year’s rainfall has been record-breaking, and continuous overnight rain has left them struggling to cope with the situation.

With rainfall still continuing, water levels are expected to rise further, raising fears of worsening conditions in the affected areas.

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