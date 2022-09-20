Non-BJP front possible only with inclusion of Congress party: Sharad Pawar | File Photo

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said that the non-BJP front will be possible only with the inclusion of the Congress party. Pawar has thereby categorically said that Congress will have to be an integral part of the non-BJP front to take on BJP in the next general elections.

“Everyone wants to do something together. However, no planning has been done in this regard yet. Nitish Kumar, and Mamata Banerjee have met me and expressed their views. But there has been no decision yet,’’ said Pawar. He referred to statements by some leaders that Congress should not be taken along. ‘’But I think, one should not take the stand that no one should accompany anyone," he added. He thereby reiterated that Congress will be a crucial partner in the proposed non-BJP front.

Read Also Amitabh Bachchan buys entire 31st floor of plush Mumbai apartment: Report

Pawar’s statement insisting the involvement of the Congress party in the opposition front is important when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao have been making a strong case of putting in Planck a formidable alternative to take on the BJP.

On Dussehra Rally

Pawar said that Shivaji Park means Balasaheb Thackeray and that has been an equation. He suggested that as Shinde camp has received permission from MMRDA for holding Dussehra rally at the BKC ground it should not oppose Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena’s customary rally at Shivaji Park.

Pawar’s statement came on a day when Thackeray faction has already launched posters for the proposed Dussehra rally with Shivaji Park at its venue. It has also launched an aggressive campaign on social media for the same. Thackeray faction awaits approval from the BMC and if it rejects its application it is preparing to approach the court of law.