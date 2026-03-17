 Nominations Filed For Key Committee Chief Posts In Panvel Municipal Corporation, Election Set For March 18
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNominations Filed For Key Committee Chief Posts In Panvel Municipal Corporation, Election Set For March 18

Nominations Filed For Key Committee Chief Posts In Panvel Municipal Corporation, Election Set For March 18

Nominations have been filed for chairperson posts of the Standing Committee and Women and Child Welfare Committee in Panvel Municipal Corporation. Corporators Baban Mukadam and Mamta Mhatre are in the fray. A special meeting on March 18 will elect the chairpersons through voting among committee members, with scrutiny and procedures to be conducted as per rules.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, March 17, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Nominations have been filed for the posts of Chairperson of the Standing Committee and Chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare Committee in the Panvel Municipal Corporation.

Mukadam and Mhatre Submit Nominations

Municipal corporator Baban Namdev Mukadam has submitted his nomination for the post of Standing Committee Chairperson. Meanwhile, corporator Mamta Pritam Mhatre has filed her nomination for the post of Chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare Committee.

A special meeting will be held on March 18, 2026, at 4:00 PM at the Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium, Panvel. The meeting will be conducted under the chairmanship of Ranjit Yadav, Presiding Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Thane.

Read Also
NMMC's New Signboard Licence Rule Triggers Trader Outrage, Called 'Complex, Costly And...
article-image

Mukadam and Mhatre Submit Nominations

During this meeting, the Standing Committee Chairperson will be elected from among the Standing Committee members, while the Women and Child Welfare Committee Chairperson will be elected from among the committee members.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation informed that the nomination process was completed today, and the scrutiny and voting procedures will be carried out as per the rules.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on