Nominations Filed For Key Committee Chief Posts In Panvel Municipal Corporation, Election Set For March 18

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Nominations have been filed for the posts of Chairperson of the Standing Committee and Chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare Committee in the Panvel Municipal Corporation.

Mukadam and Mhatre Submit Nominations

Municipal corporator Baban Namdev Mukadam has submitted his nomination for the post of Standing Committee Chairperson. Meanwhile, corporator Mamta Pritam Mhatre has filed her nomination for the post of Chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare Committee.

A special meeting will be held on March 18, 2026, at 4:00 PM at the Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium, Panvel. The meeting will be conducted under the chairmanship of Ranjit Yadav, Presiding Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Thane.

Mukadam and Mhatre Submit Nominations

During this meeting, the Standing Committee Chairperson will be elected from among the Standing Committee members, while the Women and Child Welfare Committee Chairperson will be elected from among the committee members.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation informed that the nomination process was completed today, and the scrutiny and voting procedures will be carried out as per the rules.

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