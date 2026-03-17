NMMC's New Signboard Licence Rule Triggers Trader Outrage, Called 'Complex, Costly And Harassment-Driven'

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) move to enforce advertisement licences for shop signboards, display boards and digital signage has triggered strong opposition from traders and civic groups, who allege that the process is complex, costly and harassment-driven. | AI

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) move to enforce advertisement licences for shop signboards, display boards and digital signage has triggered strong opposition from traders and civic groups, who allege that the process is complex, costly and harassment-driven.

Multiple Documents Required for Compliance

As per notices issued by the civic body, traders are required to submit multiple documents, including a property owner’s No Objection Certificate (NOC), Shop Act registration, site photographs, location plans, property and water tax details, permissions from traffic and fire departments, and a structural stability certificate from a certified engineer.

Traders argue that these conditions are excessive, particularly for small signboards mounted on shop walls.

“Even for a small nameplate, asking for a structural engineer’s certificate is impractical and expensive,” said a trader, requesting anonymity. Several traders also claimed that those who oppose the system often face repeated notices and increased scrutiny from authorities.

Citizen Forum Questions Policy Intent

The Sajag Nagrik Manch has questioned the intent behind the policy, stating that while revenue generation is acceptable, the procedure adopted by the civic body is neither simple nor citizen-friendly.

The forum said that if there is a legal provision to levy charges on signboards, it does not oppose the fee in principle. However, it stressed that the system must be transparent, easy to comply with and free of unnecessary hurdles.

Flat Annual Fee Proposed to Curb Corruption

The Manch has proposed that instead of making each trader go through a cumbersome application process, the corporation should introduce a flat annual fee based on the size and type of signboard (digital or non-digital).

According to the forum, such a system would ensure transparency in revenue collection, reduce harassment and limit the scope for corruption.

Pramod Raghunath Joshi, president of the Navi Mumbai Vyapari Mahasangh, referred to a similar instance nearly two decades ago when the Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued notices to traders.

“When the matter was challenged in the High Court, it was held that commercial establishments have a legal right to display signboards, which do not fall under the category of advertisements. Therefore, no separate permission or fee could be imposed, and the notices were withdrawn. There is also a legal provision that boards under 50 sq ft displaying product information or rate lists cannot be charged,” he said.

He urged the NMMC to verify the legal validity of its current notices before proceeding further.

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