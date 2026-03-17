Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Meets PM Modi In Delhi, Assures NDA Support Amid Gulf Crisis, Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and discussed a wide range of national and state-related issues, including the prevailing war-like situation in the Gulf region. |

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and discussed a wide range of national and state-related issues, including the prevailing war-like situation in the Gulf region.

Shiv Sena Pledges Full Support to NDA

During the meeting, Shinde conveyed Shiv Sena’s full support to the Prime Minister, stating that the party, as a key ally of the NDA, stands firmly with the Centre in safeguarding national interests during the ongoing crisis. Developmental issues concerning Maharashtra and key infrastructure projects were also discussed.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Shinde criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alleging that making controversial statements during a sensitive time was against national interest. He claimed that certain remarks appeared aimed at gaining attention in foreign media.

Stranded Maharashtrians Safely Returned from Gulf

Shinde also informed that citizens from Maharashtra stranded in Gulf cities such as Kuwait, Dubai and Muscat have been safely brought back to Mumbai and Pune. He thanked the Prime Minister for facilitating the safe return of Indian oil tankers from the Strait of Hormuz, attributing it to strong diplomatic ties with Gulf nations.

The Deputy Chief Minister alleged that the opposition, including the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray faction, was spreading rumours about a gas shortage, leading to black-marketing. He clarified that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in Maharashtra and assured strict action against hoarders.

Shiv Sena MPs Told to Counter Misinformation

Shinde further said that Shiv Sena MPs have been instructed to counter misinformation in Parliament. He also announced that Dr Jyoti Waghmare has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, describing her as a well-qualified leader with strong understanding of issues concerning the underprivileged.

Later, Shinde also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House in the presence of Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Piyush Goyal, along with several Shiv Sena MPs.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Wednesday to attend a meeting of the BJP’s central election committee. According to sources, discussions at the party’s central level have resumed regarding ticket distribution following the announcement of elections in five states. Notably, a similar meeting of the central election committee had been held earlier as well, prior to the announcement of the elections.

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