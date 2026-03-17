Koparkhairane Police Seize Pistol, Register 14 Cases In Massive Combing Drive Across Ghansoli And Savali

A massive combing operation carried out by Koparkhairane Police led to the seizure of a country-made pistol and a live cartridge, action against drug and illegal business operators, and registration of 14 cases under various laws. | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A massive combing operation carried out by Koparkhairane Police led to the seizure of a country-made pistol and a live cartridge, action against drug and illegal business operators, and registration of 14 cases under various laws.

Multiple Areas Covered Under Drive

The operation, conducted on March 16 under the directions of Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Pankaj Dahane, targeted multiple areas including Sector 19 in Koparkhairane, creek-side slums, Bonkode village, and Savali village in Ghansoli, with extensive checks on suspicious persons, vehicles, and establishments.

According to police, one accused was found in possession of a country-made pistol along with one live round, while another was caught with 25.05 grams of hydro ganja intended for sale, leading to action under the NDPS Act. The drive also resulted in action against one illegal liquor seller and one gutkha vendor.

14 Cases Registered Under Various Laws

During the operation, police registered one case under the Prohibition Act, three cases under NDPS for drug consumption, and one case under NDPS for possession of narcotics, along with four cases of public drinking. Two cases were booked under Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing danger or obstruction in public spaces, while one case was registered under Section 287 for negligent handling of inflammable substances. Eleven cases were also registered under the COTPA Act for tobacco-related violations.

Police verified 22 history-sheeters and checked 260 vehicles at multiple naka bandi points, leading to 122 actions under the Motor Vehicles Act, while also executing four bailable and one non-bailable warrant. Authorities further verified seven wanted accused and inspected eight hotels and lodges for suspicious activities, besides registering one case of illegal gutkha sale.

150 Personnel Deployed in Coordinated Crackdown

A total of over 150 personnel, including officers from five police stations under Zone-1, participated in the coordinated crackdown, which included simultaneous raids on illegal activities such as drug trade, illicit liquor sale, gambling, and unauthorised clubs, along with checks to identify illegal foreign nationals and absconding accused.

Senior Police Inspector Umesh Gawli said, “This combing operation was conducted as part of our zero-tolerance approach towards crime and illegal activities. Strict action has been taken against offenders, and such drives will continue to ensure safety and maintain law and order in the city.”

The operation was carried out under the supervision of senior officers including ACP Rahul Dhas of Rabale Division and executed by teams led by Senior Police Inspector Umesh Bhanudas Gawli along with Inspectors Unmesh Thite and Narendra Dambale, with support from Zone-1 units and police headquarters.

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