90-Foot 'Maharangoli' Honouring Vande Mataram's 150 Years Graces Thane's Gavdevi Maidan For Gudi Padwa

As part of the annual Swagat Yatra tradition, a massive 90-foot by 90-foot "Maharangoli" has been created at Gavdevi Maidan. |

Thane: As part of the annual Swagat Yatra tradition, a massive 90-foot by 90-foot "Maharangoli" has been created at Gavdevi Maidan. Organized by Sanskar Bharati and Shree Kaupineshwar Sanskritik Nyas, the artwork celebrates the 150th anniversary of India’s national song, Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

35 Artists Use 750 Kg of Colors for Artwork

A dedicated team of 35 artists used 250 kg of rangoli powder and 500 kg of colors to depict an evocative image of Bharat Mata, a portrait of Chattopadhyay, and various sacred cultural symbols.

Beyond the rangoli, the venue hosts several exhibitions inaugurated by Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar. Highlights of event includes : A showcase celebrating 75 years of the Indian Constitution.

Replicas of 12 forts from the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Creative displays by the Chhandotsav Group featuring paper-based artifacts.

This 25-year-old tradition continues to serve as a vibrant cultural prelude to the upcoming Gudi Padwa festivities.

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