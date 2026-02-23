NODWIN Gaming Announces Mumbai Comic Con 2026; Tickets On District By Zomato |

Mumbai: Comic Con India’s high-energy multi-city celebration of pop culture fandom is set to culminate at its flagship stop in the financial capital of the country. NODWIN Gaming is proud to announce that Mumbai Comic Con presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena and powered by Crunchyroll, will take place on May 9-10 at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, bringing together fans, creators, and communities for a weekend shaped by imagination, storytelling, cosplay and a shared passion for all things pop culture.

Comic Con India continues to evolve as one of the country’s most beloved pop culture platforms - a space where creativity thrives and fandom finds expression. The 2025 edition of Mumbai Comic Con captured the city’s unmistakable spirit, welcoming thousands of fans who showed up in full force to celebrate comics, anime, gaming, cosplay, and collectibles. The atmosphere reflected Mumbai’s deep connection with entertainment and its openness to global and homegrown narratives alike.

One of the most memorable highlights from last year was the presence of iconic Japanese voice actors Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata, celebrated for bringing to life the beloved One Piece characters Usopp and Sanji. Their appearance created an electric connection with fans, offering rare insight into the craft of voice acting and the creative discipline behind some of anime’s most enduring performances. Building on that excitement, a special panel at Mumbai Comic Con 2026 will see artists from various popular pop culture offerings share perspectives from their professional journeys, creative processes, and methods, promising a moment fans will carry with them long after the curtains close.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming, said, “Mumbai is often called the city of dreams, but it’s equally a city of opportunities, a place where people arrive with big aspirations and the freedom to express who they are. That spirit comes alive at Comic Con. You see fans showing up in cosplay despite the city’s fast pace, artists bringing influences from its streets, and communities celebrating fandom with effortless confidence. There’s a scale, ambition, and creative spark here that feels unmistakably “Aamchi Mumbai”. We are excited to return with a showstopper that captures the city’s energy, diversity, and love for great stories.”

Shefali Johnson, CEO, Comic Con India, added, “There is something special about walking along the promenade of the newly constructed Mumbai Coastal Road on a beautiful evening, the hum of the city, the sea breeze, and the feeling that you belong to a place full of possibility. Mumbai brings that same warmth and openness to Comic Con. Fans show up wholeheartedly, friendships form easily, and creativity naturally finds its space. From dedicated cosplayers and artists to first-time visitors discovering a new fandom, the coming together of communities here feels effortless and joyful. We are thrilled to return this May to create another unforgettable celebration in a city that embraces both dreams and fandom with all its heart.”

Mumbai Comic Con has historically also spotlighted India’s rapidly evolving gaming culture, with initiatives such as creating meaningful visibility for emerging developers, studios, and original titles. By bringing independent creators closer to passionate audiences, publishers, and brands, Comic Con continues to encourage a culture where new ideas are discovered, supported, and celebrated.

The city’s thriving fan culture continues to grow through cosplay groups, collector circles, artist communities, and creator-led gatherings that keep the spirit of pop culture alive year-round. Mumbai Comic Con serves as a stage for this creativity, giving cosplayers the opportunity to showcase their craftsmanship and earn a place at the national finals of the Indian Championship of Cosplay, while enabling creators to connect, collaborate, and spark new ideas.

At Mumbai Comic Con, attendees can browse a wide range of comics, discover the latest in anime and manga, meet Indian and international creators, and take home exclusive merchandise. The event will feature expansive gaming zones, engaging panel discussions, live performances, comedy acts, musical showcases, and immersive experiences designed to capture the energy of contemporary pop culture.

Tickets for Mumbai Comic Con 2026, scheduled for May 9-10 at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, will be available exclusively on the District app by Zomato.

