NoBroker Introduces Metro Rail-Based Property Search On Its Platform

NoBroker Co-Founders (L-R) Amit Kumar Agarwal, CEO; Akhil Gupta (CTO), and Saurabh Garg |

NoBroker has introduced metro rail based property search on its platform to enable consumers to choose from a wider array of properties within their budget.

Construction activity came to a grinding halt during the pandemic

During the pandemic, many companies continued to increase their employee headcount but the construction activity came to a grinding halt. With offices reopening and the ‘work from office’ culture resuming, many cities are struggling to cater to the residential demand.

NoBroker has launched the new search feature

Recognising the pressing need to address this issue, NoBroker has launched the new search feature across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Delhi-NCR.

