'Nobody Has Right To Malign Anyone': Rhiya Yadav Ahir, Face Of Dadar Protest, Files Complaint Over Online Abuse Targeting Her - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Model Rhiya Yadav Ahir, who courageously confronted the alleged detention of protesters at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on July 22, filed a police complaint on Monday over social media comments targeting her.

Ahir speaks out

Ahir's approach to the police comes after social media posts allegedly targeting and defaming her. Speaking to reporters on the issue, she said, "We all know who these people are. I will identify each one of them. When you get a platform, among the crores of people who are appreciating you, you will get a few who will speak against you. Everyone has the right to put forth their opinion, but nobody has the right to degrade or malign anyone."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Model Rhiya Yadav Ahir, one of the faces of the protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on July 22, files a Police complaint over social media comments against her.



She says, "We all know whose these people are. I will identify each one of them. When you get a… pic.twitter.com/DmPjKRodme — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026

Further talking about the student-led movement, Ahir asserted that the movement was about what is right and not about one particular party, religion or individual. "I will continue to take a stand against everything that is wrong. Don't be scared and keep at it," she added.

Complaint over online harassment

The 27-year-old model, whose bold act at Shivaji Park garnered widespread attention, filed an online complaint on Saturday and is scheduled to meet a senior cyber cell officer on Monday, seeking registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against those allegedly targeting her through social media platforms.

Speaking to the media about the online abuse, Ahir said, "There has been consistent harassment, bullying, abuse and slut-shaming. Right now it is online, but it can grow into something much larger. I don't want my parents to be affected by this."

According to Ahir, abusive comments and defamatory posts began surfacing on social media almost immediately after videos of her confronting the alleged detention of protesters by police gained widespread attention and intensified over the following days. She further alleged that several social media creators falsely portrayed her as an adult content creator, despite Instagram's community guidelines.

Investigation awaited

Following Ahir's complaint, further details in the matter are awaited.

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