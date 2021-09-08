e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 06:50 PM IST

No visiting mandals during Ganesh Chaturthi, says Maharashtra govt, urges organisers to make darshan available online

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

Advertisement

Maharashtra Government has prohibited the public from visiting Ganesh mandals during Ganesh Chaturthi, news agency ANI reported.

The government has also asked the mandal organisers to make darshan available online or through other electronic means.

In the face of strong demand from Ganesh mandals to allow visarjan in natural water bodies, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is standing firm, prioritising Covid safety protocol.

Aiming at preventing crowds during immersion, after Ganeshotsav begins from September 10, the BMC has said that no processions will be allowed and mandals must deposit idols at collection points assigned by ward offices. Following this, BMC staff will carry out the immersion of the idols in natural water bodies.

The organisers had asked the state government and the BMC to allow 10 members from each mandal for visarjan. But just like it did last year, the BMC has banned welcome as well as visarjan processions in the wake of the pandemic.

Mandal volunteers will not be allowed anywhere near Chowpatty or other waterfronts and will have to hand over the idols to the BMC volunteers or civic staff who will take over from that point.

Last year, the BMC had asked citizens and mandals to give preference to the artificial ponds in each of the 24 wards.

(With inputs from Dipti Singh)

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai: BMC bans processions amid COVID-19, tells mandals to deposit idols at...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 06:41 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal