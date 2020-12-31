No vehicle on FC Road, JM Road and MG Road from today evening in Pune

Pune Traffic Police has decided to arterial streets in the city to avoid traffic congestion and gathering of the crowd from 6 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 1.

As per the report by TOI, the restrictions will be applicable to the busy streets like FC Road, JM Road and MG Road in the city.

The Maharashtra government has put in place a night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am, prohibiting gathering of five or more persons in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The order is applicable within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits as well.

Traffic police personnel will also on the road and will take action against the people if they are found indulging in a rash and drunken driving. Breath analysers will not be used this year due to the pandemic, but blood tests of such drivers will be conducted and action will be taken against them if found guilty

(With inputs from PTI)