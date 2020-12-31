Drones, 30,000 cops, Sec 144: Security tightened in Mumbai ahead of New Year

Mumbai: About 30,000 personnel of the Mumbai Police and several drones will be on duty this New Year to ensure that Mumbaikars follow COVID-19 guidelines in light of the lockdown that is in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to S Chaitanya, spokesperson of the Mumbai Police, the night curfew will remain in place from 11 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1, along with Section 144.

"Night curfew to remain in place from 11 pm today to 6 am tomorrow. Section 144 to remain imposed prohibiting the gathering of 5 or more persons. No parties will be allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops, or boats," Chaitanya told ANI.

The night curfew was imposed in light of the new strain of the coronavirus that was found in the UK. Chaitanya further informed that people would be allowed to celebrate till 11 pm, but after that strict action would be taken against violators under section 188.