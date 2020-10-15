No timetable yet for pending final year exams issued by University of Mumbai’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning department

Students have not yet received the timetable for final year examinations of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) University of Mumbai (MU) which were postponed on October 7 due to technical difficulties. On other hand, with two days left for completing exams, most degree colleges affiliated to MU have completed final year exams of major Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes via online mode.

Final year exams of MU IDOL began online from October 3. On the first day itself, some students faced technical difficulties and could not appear for the exam. They were given a chance to appear for the final year Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) exam on October 9 and Bachelor of Arts (BA) exam on October 14.

Then on October 6, MU IDOL released a notification stating, "Due to technical reasons, online examinations of TYBA/BCom scheduled to be held on October 6, 2020 at 1 pm to 2 pm are postponed. New date/s will be declared very soon on our official website." Later on October 6, MU IDOL further stated, "The exams scheduled for October 7 have also been postponed. New dates will be declared soon."

Till date, students have not received the timetable for their pending final year exams. Vinod Malale, deputy registrar (public relations) of MU IDOL said, "We have declared the timetable for backlog exams of MU IDOL to be conducted online from October 19 to 21. We will declare the timetable for pending final year exams in the next one or two days." Sources from IDOL stated the process has been delayed because tenders have been floated by MU to appoint a new technology partner to conduct online exams of IDOL following the technical glitches.

On the other hand, degree colleges under MU are wrapping up final year exams as they have been instructed by the university to complete the process by October 17. The principal of a South Mumbai college said, "We have already finished conducting final year exams of Commerce, Mass Media, Accounting and Finance and few other professional courses. We will complete the remaining exams by October 17."