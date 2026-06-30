No Terror Links Confirmed: Mumbai Police As Investigation Continues In Muharam Poisonous Capsule Case |

Mumbai: As the probe into the Muharram procession poisonous capsule case continues, cops on Tuesday confirmed that the accused, Fayyaz Premji, had no terror links in the alleged conspiracy.

Fayyaz Premji, a 39-year-old BBA graduate, is currently under police custody for allegedly distributing 30,000 capsules containing zinc phosphide during the Muharram procession in the Byculla area, near Rahmatabad Cemetery (Reay Road) and the Byculla East Qabrastan.

Mumbai Police arrested Fayaz Premji for allegedly distributing poisonous capsules during a Muharram procession in Bhaykhala and Dongri. The 39-year-old, reportedly upset over social exclusion and family breakdown, prepared nearly 30,000 capsules with zinc phosphide — a rat… pic.twitter.com/V2Qks9pZHA — IANS (@ians_india) June 30, 2026

After allegedly consuming the capsules distributed by Fayyaz Premji, two individuals fell ill and are currently undergoing treatment.

Accused’s alleged motive

During police interrogation, Fayyaz Premji allegedly explained the reason behind the act, stating that he viewed the world as his enemy. He further told the police that he was aware of the hazardous side effects of the capsules as he had conducted research on the chemicals using AI tools.

According to Mumbai Police's preliminary findings, the accused harboured deep personal grievances and allegedly wanted to take revenge on society.

Officials further stated that the accused allegedly distributed the capsules along the Muharram procession route from Dongri to Rahmatabad Cemetery on Reay Road via Hancock Bridge, claiming that they were painkillers meant to provide relief to participants after performing Qama, a ritual observed by some mourners.

Moreover, as part of the investigation, police have recorded statements from Fayyaz Premji’s family members and have also sent his mobile phone for forensic examination.

Investigation continues

The incident came to light after one of the alleged victims consumed the hazardous capsule. The victim, identified as 26-year-old Salman Mohammad Islam Syed, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi, developed severe stomach pain, nausea and vomiting after consuming it.

Following the incident, Syed was admitted to Habib Hospital in Dongri, where he is currently undergoing treatment. After his arrest, Premji was produced before a Mumbai court, which remanded him to two days of police custody as the investigation continues.

The investigation is ongoing, with officials also probing his mental health and online activities.